Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.10 Million

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $36.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.99 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $148.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $151.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.09 million, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $149.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 184,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -57.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

