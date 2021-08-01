Zacks: Analysts Expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report $1.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $3.50 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $58.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

ACIU traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 300,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,536. The company has a market cap of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

