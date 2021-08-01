Zacks: Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $51.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $210.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.19 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $231.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

