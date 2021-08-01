Zacks: Analysts Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,046. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 686,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

