Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $2.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $66.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.05 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $67.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 66,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.