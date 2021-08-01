Zacks: Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,236,000 after acquiring an additional 141,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $39.98 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

