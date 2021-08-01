Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

