Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

