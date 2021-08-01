Zacks: Analysts Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Under Armour posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,423,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

