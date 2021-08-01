Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 212,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

