Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $108.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

