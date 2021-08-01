Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 628,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,698. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

