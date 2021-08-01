Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to Post $1.46 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.36. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.78.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 49,072 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 148,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,044. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

