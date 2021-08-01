Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.13 Million

Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $329.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.80 million and the lowest is $316.80 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 223,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

