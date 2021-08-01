Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

OTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTIC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 308,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,221. The company has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

