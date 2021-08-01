Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Verso reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative net margin of 20.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.63 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84. Verso has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $621.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

