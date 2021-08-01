Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $3.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share of $3.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

ABBV stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

