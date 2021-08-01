Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $8.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 million to $11.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,731,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,114,864. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

