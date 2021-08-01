Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

DRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,786. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.