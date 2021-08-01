Zacks: Brokerages Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09.

DRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,786. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $254,000.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.