Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tattooed Chef Inc. is a plant-based food company offering portfolio of plant-based food products. The company’s products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls and cauliflower pizza crusts. Tattooed Chef Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger II Corporation, is based in PARAMOUNT, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 79.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

