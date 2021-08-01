Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

