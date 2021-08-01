Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,562,411.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,782 shares of company stock valued at $20,781,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

