Zacks Investment Research Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Athersys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.