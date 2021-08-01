Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

KRG stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

