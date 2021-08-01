Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to “Buy”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

DOOR stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.41. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

