Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

