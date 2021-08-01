Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to “Hold”

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $114.17 on Friday. TDK has a 52 week low of $103.36 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). TDK had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TDK will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

