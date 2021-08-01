Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $144.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.71. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

