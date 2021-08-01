Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Lowered to $175.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.53 on Friday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

