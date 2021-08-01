Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $150.52, but opened at $142.64. Zendesk shares last traded at $136.11, with a volume of 20,175 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 18.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $299,750.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,903.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.07.

About Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

