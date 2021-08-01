Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after acquiring an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $163.42. 1,120,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

