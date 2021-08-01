ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Eric J. Edell Sells 12,157 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $668,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,343.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

