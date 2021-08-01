Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.34. 48,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,363. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

