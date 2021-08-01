Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 423.09.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

