$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of ($3.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRGB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $411.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.