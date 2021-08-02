-$0.16 EPS Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.23). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,707. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.56.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

