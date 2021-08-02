-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,672. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

