$0.72 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.87. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

GNK opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

