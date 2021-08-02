-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LRMR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,374. The company has a market cap of $154.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

