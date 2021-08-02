$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.98. 3,390,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 70,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

