$1.18 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,650. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

