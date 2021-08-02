$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

NYSE:ROP traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.35. 321,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 21,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.