$1.74 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.61. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 2,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CAI International has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $56.19.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

