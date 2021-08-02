$1.80 EPS Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.85. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $492.64 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.49.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $72,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

