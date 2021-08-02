$1.87 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.08. 513,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,731. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

