$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.86. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in State Street by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.