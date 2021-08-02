$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.86. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28. State Street has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in State Street by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in State Street by 7,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

