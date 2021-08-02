10,901 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

