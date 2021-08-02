10,915 Shares in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 726.28, a current ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $48.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

