10x Genomics (TXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics stock opened at $183.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $275,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,403 shares of company stock worth $21,129,557. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.