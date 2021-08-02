1,123 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Paylocity stock opened at $207.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.59 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.